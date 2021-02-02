Cwm LLC Sells 1,885 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average is $69.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

