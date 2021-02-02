Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 34.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 26.9% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 12,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 56.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.9% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.8% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $208.43 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

