Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Premier by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PINC opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PINC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

In related news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $481,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

