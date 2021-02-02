Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,960 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,826,000 after purchasing an additional 310,170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 543,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 301,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,539,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of IYG stock opened at $147.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.40 and a 200 day moving average of $134.09. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $86.42 and a twelve month high of $159.64.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.