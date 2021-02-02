Cwm LLC Acquires 282 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $89.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,937 shares of company stock valued at $18,738,353 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

