Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) traded up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.46. 302,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 317,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.95.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kenneth Pienta bought 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $40,990.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,130.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 4.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 12.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.