Cubiex Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded down 27.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Cubiex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cubiex has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Cubiex has a total market cap of $233,060.77 and approximately $1,145.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cubiex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00047717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00140512 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00065254 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00251424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00063061 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00036751 BTC.

Cubiex Coin Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cubiex Coin Trading

Cubiex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cubiex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cubiex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cubiex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cubiex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.