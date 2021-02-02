Cubic (CUB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect Cubic to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. On average, analysts expect Cubic to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CUB opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. Cubic has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -470.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average is $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist boosted their target price on Cubic from $57.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cubic from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

