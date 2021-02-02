Cube Market Capitalization Tops $1.88 Million (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Cube has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Cube has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cube token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00065301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.16 or 0.00846278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00047313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.51 or 0.04834724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00034994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Cube Token Profile

Cube is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official website is cubeint.io . The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

