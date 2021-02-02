CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for CSL in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CSL’s FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Get CSL alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CSL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised CSL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

CSL stock opened at $107.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 0.59. CSL has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $117.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.