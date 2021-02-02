CryptoCarbon Price Reaches $0.0080 on Exchanges (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoCarbon has a total market capitalization of $196,845.62 and approximately $1,082.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00065906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.13 or 0.00828340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,729.40 or 0.04989212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014659 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Coin Profile

CryptoCarbon (CRYPTO:CCRB) is a coin. CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk . CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoCarbon is an Ethereum-based token issued using the EToken Protocol, which is a set of Ethereum smart contracts. It has a adjustable token supply. CryptoCarbon is backed by CRYPTOCARBON GLOBAL LTD and it is currently accepted for many services and products sold by a UK based company BEE-ONE UK LTD. “

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCarbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

