Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading Up 3.2% This Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $361,659.62 and $574.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

