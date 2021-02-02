Crust Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Crust coin can now be bought for approximately $8.22 or 0.00024381 BTC on major exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $8.90 million and $949,576.00 worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crust has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000250 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007979 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,082,908 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

Crust Coin Trading

Crust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

