Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Short Interest Update

Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,600 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the December 31st total of 147,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Crown Resorts stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. Crown Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

Get Crown Resorts alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Crown Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Crown Resorts Limited operates in the entertainment industry primarily in Australia. It operates through four segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinalls, and Wagering & Online. The company owns and operates two integrated resorts, including Crown Melbourne and Crown Perth. Its Crown Melbourne resort comprises 2,628 gaming machines and 540 gaming tables; the Crown Towers Melbourne hotel with 481 guest rooms, the Crown Metropol Melbourne hotel with 658 guest rooms, and the Crown Promenade Melbourne hotel with 465 guest rooms; a conference center; banqueting facilities; restaurants and bars; and designer brands and retail outlets.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.