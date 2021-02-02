Crown Price Reaches $0.0859 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Crown has a market cap of $2.27 million and $13,586.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crown has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,846.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.89 or 0.01213590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.71 or 0.00515737 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00040670 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002172 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005213 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,462,718 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

