Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) is Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s 4th Largest Position

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA trimmed its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,103 shares during the quarter. Crown makes up about 6.0% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Crown were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Crown by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,258,000 after acquiring an additional 402,130 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 806,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,961,000 after acquiring an additional 381,227 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,219,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after acquiring an additional 253,398 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,097,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,108,000 after acquiring an additional 202,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Crown by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 422,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,494,000 after acquiring an additional 185,794 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $1,062,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,065,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.62. 4,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $101.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.55 and its 200 day moving average is $85.89.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

