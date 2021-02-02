Crocs (CROX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/19/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $75.00 to $90.00.

1/13/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $60.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $72.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $68.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Crocs is now covered by analysts at OTR Global. They set a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $66.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.49. 37,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $78.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $516,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,024,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 48,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,246 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 94,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

