Critical Contrast: Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) vs. HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) and Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

HubSpot has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datasea has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

89.8% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Datasea shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of HubSpot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.6% of Datasea shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HubSpot and Datasea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot -9.78% -4.76% -1.92% Datasea N/A -63.96% -40.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HubSpot and Datasea, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot 0 3 16 0 2.84 Datasea 0 0 0 0 N/A

HubSpot presently has a consensus price target of $346.45, suggesting a potential downside of 9.24%. Given HubSpot’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HubSpot is more favorable than Datasea.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HubSpot and Datasea’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot $674.86 million 25.96 -$53.75 million ($0.34) -1,122.76 Datasea $1.41 million 54.96 -$1.86 million N/A N/A

Datasea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HubSpot.

Summary

HubSpot beats Datasea on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional, as well as phone and/or email and chat based support services. It serves mid-market business-to-business companies. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities through its own sales teams, partner agents, and newly founded operating entities. It also develops and offers education-related technologies to build campus networks, education management systems, education cloud platforms, science education platforms, and other education systems used in schools. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

