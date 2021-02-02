Critical Comparison: Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) & Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) and Athene (NYSE:ATH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Federal Life Group and Athene, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Athene 0 2 7 0 2.78

Athene has a consensus target price of $48.22, indicating a potential upside of 17.16%. Given Athene’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Athene is more favorable than Federal Life Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Federal Life Group and Athene’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Life Group $20.82 million 1.87 -$4.83 million N/A N/A Athene $16.26 billion 0.48 $2.17 billion $6.94 5.93

Athene has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Life Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Federal Life Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Athene shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Athene shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Life Group and Athene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A Athene N/A 7.94% 0.69%

Risk and Volatility

Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athene has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Athene beats Federal Life Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Life Group

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products to the middle American market. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement, accident and health, and final expenses products; and fixed interest and fixed index annuity contracts. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products. It also offers funding agreements and group annuities. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

