Critical Analysis: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) vs. Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) and Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Stable Road Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 0.62% 3.99% 2.13% Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Stable Road Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 0 4 4 0 2.50 Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.74%. Given Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is more favorable than Stable Road Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Stable Road Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kratos Defense & Security Solutions $717.50 million 4.62 $12.50 million $0.26 103.88 Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Stable Road Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions beats Stable Road Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services. It is also involved in engineering, developing, and testing of gas turbines, propulsion components, engines, and other systems for military and commercial applications, as well as focuses on development and production of jet engines for tactical weapon systems and jet unmanned aerial systems. The Unmanned Systems segment provides unmanned aerial systems, and unmanned ground and seaborne systems. The company serves the Department of Defense, intelligence agencies, and other national and homeland security related agencies; local, state, and foreign governments; and domestic and international commercial customers. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Stable Road Acquisition

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

