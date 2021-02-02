Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Up 6.6%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $19.83. 509,331 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 396,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRTO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,779,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,393,000 after purchasing an additional 422,330 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 110,283 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

