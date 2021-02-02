Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Receives C$0.68 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.68.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CR. Cormark increased their target price on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed bought 50,000 shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,614,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,699,451. Also, Director John Albert Brussa bought 90,000 shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,457,319 shares in the company, valued at C$932,684.16. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 149,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,058.

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$0.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Crew Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.45.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$32.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

