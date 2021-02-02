Creditcoin Hits Market Cap of $470.59 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00002381 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $470.59 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,997.23 or 1.00413079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00025489 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00030090 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000273 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000232 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,510 coins and its circulating supply is 566,979,810 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

