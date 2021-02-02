Credit Suisse Group Cuts Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$62.00

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WPM. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of WPM stock traded down C$3.11 on Tuesday, hitting C$52.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,649. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$53.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of C$26.99 and a 52-week high of C$76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$409.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$401.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.5205964 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

