Credit Suisse Group Boosts Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $62.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,385 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,512 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 46,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

