Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $370.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $539.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total transaction of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

