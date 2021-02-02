Creative Planning Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,920,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,213 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Creative Planning owned about 9.73% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $502,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,478,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 657,264 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,302,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,054,000 after buying an additional 37,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after buying an additional 973,467 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,810,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after acquiring an additional 208,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,469,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $39.18. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $45.79.

