Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 1,515.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,853 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.60% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares worth $29,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

VPL opened at $80.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $83.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.39.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

