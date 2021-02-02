Creative Planning Has $80.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 871,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.14% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $80,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 401,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $99.30 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $103.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.76 and its 200-day moving average is $81.06.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

