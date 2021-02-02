Creative Planning Has $1.27 Billion Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.8% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Creative Planning owned approximately 5.89% of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,266,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 80,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $527,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $313,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 705.6% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 38,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,432 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $176.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $181.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.95.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

