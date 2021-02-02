Creative Planning Decreases Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.08% of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares worth $34,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $60,000.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $360.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.74. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $369.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

