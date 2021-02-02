Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.14% of Dover worth $25,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dover by 75.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after buying an additional 81,392 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Dover by 97.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after buying an additional 107,435 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.45.

DOV stock opened at $117.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $130.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

