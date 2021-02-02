Creative Planning Acquires 35,314 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,314 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $126,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $136.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.