Cream Finance Price Reaches $255.31 on Major Exchanges (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Cream Finance token can now be purchased for $255.31 or 0.00713826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 55.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a market cap of $38.28 million and approximately $18.87 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00048355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00140519 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00065454 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00253653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00063070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00037065 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

Cream Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.