CRDT Reaches Market Capitalization of $340,700.50 (CRDT)

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One CRDT token can now be purchased for about $0.0623 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. CRDT has a total market capitalization of $340,700.50 and approximately $59,951.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CRDT has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CRDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00049675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00144177 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00066782 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00260667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00064991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00038002 BTC.

CRDT Token Profile

CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,470,922 tokens. The official website for CRDT is crdt.io

Buying and Selling CRDT

CRDT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CRDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.