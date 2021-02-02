CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 1,085,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,533,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $96.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

