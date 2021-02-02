COVER Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.22 Million (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded up 33% against the dollar. One COVER Protocol token can now be bought for about $523.24 or 0.01501252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COVER Protocol has a market cap of $29.22 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00048096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00143051 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00066865 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00258048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00064910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00037535 BTC.

COVER Protocol Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 65,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,840 tokens. The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com . The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

