Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,904 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.0% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $355.74. 25,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,965. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,774,563.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

