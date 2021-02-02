Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the retailer on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

Costco Wholesale has increased its dividend by 41.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Costco Wholesale has a payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $10.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $350.52 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

