Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.80%.

NYSE CMRE opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Costamare has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

CMRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costamare from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

