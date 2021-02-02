Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives $28.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of OFC opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.21. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Insiders have bought a total of 2,227 shares of company stock valued at $56,860 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

