Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,936 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.20. 671,856 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

