Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $5.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.92. 23,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,341. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $262.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.83.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

