Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $20.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 468,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 367.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 816,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,004,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,914. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.93. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

