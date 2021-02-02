Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 103,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.38. 26,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,736. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.