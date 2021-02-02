Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.00. 51,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,593. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $96.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.53 and a 200-day moving average of $86.26.

