Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 473 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,757 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $1,057,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 139,516 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,866,000 after buying an additional 67,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock traded up $6.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.28. 423,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,339,203. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.93 and a 200-day moving average of $185.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

