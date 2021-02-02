Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 454 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Security Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,304. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.69. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $85.39. The company has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

