Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,920 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCL. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 550,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 94,791 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,034,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.18. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,936. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

