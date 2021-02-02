CoreSite Realty (COR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect CoreSite Realty to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

COR stock opened at $138.91 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $126,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,832.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.11.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

